Imagine, if you will, a four-star retired Navy admiral who commanded the team of seals who executed the operation that killed Osama bin Laden, now reduced to complaining loudly about president Donald Trump on social media.

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That’s our current reality.

Admiral William McRaven says trump is embarrassing the nation, humiliating the us in front of the world, and dividing the country. That’s essentially what he wrote in his most recent tantrum as posted by an anti-trump X account encouraging users to share the post and indicate support with retweets.

It seems Mcraven is trying to kid himself. Mcraven’s screed drips with the same stale and worn-out establishment hatred that has flopped miserably since 2016.

Mcraven wrote a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece urging trump to “shut up and go away,” and still cannot seem to let go of the NeverTrump script.

He recently revived the same old playbook: portray the individual who created historically low unemployment, brokered multiple Middle East peace agreements, and stood down China as somehow being an embarrassment to the nation.

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