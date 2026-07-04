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Two hundred and fifty years ago 56 men signed their names to a document that changed the world and put their lives on the line to back it up.

Eighty years ago Donald Trump was born in Queens New York to a family that believed in work, ambition, and the promise that America makes to anyone willing to fight for it.

Three weeks ago we launched the most aggressive subscription discount we have ever offered because we love this country so much we were willing to practically give it away to get more people paying attention to what is happening in it.

Tonight that offer ends.

Trump has spent the last six months purging RINOs from his own party one primary at a time. Recovering billions in stolen taxpayer money. Securing the border. Rebuilding American manufacturing. Centering the presidency around faith, family, and country in a way Washington has not seen in decades. Surviving everything the deep state, the media, the courts, and two assassins threw at him.

And today he gets to stand in front of the greatest 250th birthday celebration in American history as the president who refused to let the country go.

80% off ends at midnight tonight. We love America that much.

Subscribe before midnight and be part of what comes next.

250 years down. The best may be yet to come.

Get 80% off for 1 year