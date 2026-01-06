Barack Obama is a traitor to the United States

US Press Secretary, Karoline Claire Leavitt:

“Now, nearly ten years later, thanks to the declassification of documents by the Director of National Intelligence DNIGabbard the truth has finally come to light—and it vindicates President Trump and his family.

Barack Hussein Obama attempted to overthrow the Constitutional Republic of the United States in 2016 as part of a ‘seditious conspiracy,’ overthrew it in 2020 to cover it up—and now he’s been caught.”

“While pretending to engage in a peaceful transfer of power, in private Barack Hussein Obama went to great and nefarious lengths to sow discord among the public and sabotage his successor, President Trump.

The new evidence released by the Director of National Intelligence confirms that the Obama administration manufactured and politicized intelligence, which was later used as justification for baseless smears against President Trump—an effort to delegitimize his victory before he even took the oath of office.

The truth is that President Trump never had anything to do with Russia, and the Russia collusion hoax was a massive fraud perpetrated on the American people from the very beginning. The worst part is that Obama knew the truth, as did all the other corrupt officials involved in the scam, including former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and many others.”