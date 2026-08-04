It’s all the result of policies which will help restore American strength, but the rage we see here says much more about what is wrong with their own weakening system then what is going wrong across the border.

The visual of people in adult form ranting about another country succeeding shows us nothing less than total insecurity displayed nationally.

Canada’s Fragile Ego Exposed

The reactions of average Canadians in videos demonstrate how they have taken a personal affront from Trump returning as if he was doing something outrageous with normal border protection, and normal energy production; and they are so angry that they are literally throwing all manner of vitriol at him.

What would cause this level of anger?