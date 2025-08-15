CNN Just FINALLY Admitted the Truth: Trump is the "Most Influential President this Century."

"Trump's remaking the United States of America."

"We can start there with tariffs. What are we talking about? No TACO for Trump. The effective tariff rate, get this, 18%. It is the highest, the highest since the 1930s up from, get this, just 2% last year...I can't think of a more influential president during this century and it starts here with tariffs! He said he was going to raise tariffs and despite the claims otherwise, he is in fact doing that."

"The other big thing that Trump ran on was immigration. How about net migration? It's gonna be down at least 60%! We may be dealing with, get this, negative NET MIGRATION to the United States in 2025. That would be the first time there is negative net migration in this country in at 50 YEARS!"

"We're talking about down from 2.8 million in 2024."

"Already, 180 executive orders signed by Donald Trump this year. You have to go all the way back to the FDR administration once again to find a year in which there were as many executive orders signed as we have this year."

"To give you an idea, Biden during his first year signed 77. That's the entire year. We're only a little bit more than halfway through this year."

"Love it, like it, or lump it. He has been tremendously influential to a historic degree."