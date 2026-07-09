Mackenzie praises Trump for being an advocate for ALL Americans-not just the “connected” or “donor” classes which fund the opposition.

In many ways, this moment has tremendous raw emotional impact because it emphasizes a politician that refuses to leave behind the “forgotten men and women” suffering due to inflation, open borders, and regulatory overreach.

This comes at a time when federal agencies are increasing their presence in personal lives, and states are struggling with unfunded mandates imposed upon them by faraway bureaucrats.

Mackenzie’s words illustrate a clear fact: one person in the White House (President Trump) has made a conscious decision to serve citizens above the “permanent administrative state,” which sees voters as barriers rather than bosses.

Why do career politicians, media gatekeepers consider loyalty to American workers as some type of extreme position?