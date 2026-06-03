Some people claim that President Trump is too incompetent to be a leader and that he supports all of the “worst” parts of society. However, there are no new pieces of information presented here.

It seems that many of the claims regarding Mr. Trump’s incompetence are successful largely because they fuel the desire for scandal among those who are opposed to America First policies.

There are some very important questions that remain unanswered. If Mr. Trump is indeed incompetent as the writers claim, then why isn’t there the same level of criticism focused upon the institutions and individuals that are actually able to exert significant control behind-the-scenes?

Public records demonstrate repeated efforts to connect Mr. Trump to scandals associated with prominent individuals; however, each attempt has failed due to both the evaluations conducted by independent reviewers and court filings.

It seems apparent that the use of rhetorical attacks are intended to detract from policy disputes related to border security, international trade and federal spending.

Additionally, attacks based on Mr. Trump’s decision-making capacity raise a very basic question: if decision-making capacity was the real issue, then why do the same voices continually praise leaders with extended histories of errors and overreach in both their foreign and domestic policy?

Tthere is a stark contrast between Mr. Trump’s involvement with the American electorate versus the insulated briefing process used by so many other areas within the administration.

The recent post on X follows the above format, calling Mr. Trump out as a defender of the indefensible and directly stating he is unfit for leadership.

There are no attachments to support either position or new testimonies provided; instead, it simply uses previously developed narratives that have been subjected to testing via both election cycles and court cases.

Why is Trump being demonized without sufficient cause? It’s a phenomenon we explore below for subscribers.