Donald Trump has been relentlessly attacked, with critics attempting to portray him as nothing less than a steady hand for the country. Although there are numerous attacks being thrown at trump, a growing number of users on X have expressed frustration regarding the constant smear attempts against him.

Recently, an article was posted on X that described the backlash against the attacks on trump with a few words, “he is a good man.”

Supporters of trump typically seek out greater depth in the discussion regarding battles such as this, and therefore may be best served by following the full record rather than isolated headlines.

The defense of trump resonated due to the fact that it cut through the noise which has characterized the coverage of trump since he first ran for office. Many supporters view Trump as a man that has taken what would destroy many others, (i.e., political and personal).

The accusation is Trump is still pursuing policies that benefit himself and himself only.

It’s not true. We dish out what’s real below for subscribers.