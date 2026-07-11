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Bruce Springsteen kicked off a tour built explicitly around opposing Donald Trump. Two days later, Trump did what Trump does, and the reaction from both sides revealed just how far Trump Derangement Syndrome has spread past cable news panels and into actual policymaking.

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When Springsteen launched his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour this spring, a run of shows he built specifically as a response to Trump’s second term, the president fired back on Truth Social with characteristic subtlety, describing the Boss as looking like “a dried up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon” and diagnosing him with “a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Trump then urged his supporters to boycott the tour entirely.

Why does a rock and roll tour become a referendum on a sitting president’s mental health diagnosis for both parties?

Because that’s exactly the world Trump’s critics built when they decided every cultural moment needed to become a political statement about him specifically. Springsteen didn’t have to frame his tour as opposition to Trump. He chose to. Once a musician builds an entire arena show around one man’s presidency, he shouldn’t act shocked when that same man responds in kind. The insults on both sides were juvenile. But only one side started the fight by turning a concert tour into a campaign.

This isn’t an isolated cultural spat either. Lawmakers have started taking the phenomenon seriously enough to legislate around it, from two entirely different directions. A group of Minnesota state senators introduced a bill seeking to formally classify Trump Derangement Syndrome as a mental illness under state law, an attempt to give the phrase actual legal weight rather than leaving it as a political insult. Around the same time, Ohio Congressman Warren Davidson introduced federal legislation calling for an official government study into the syndrome, treating it as a phenomenon serious enough to warrant real research rather than dismissing it as a punchline.

Isn’t it telling that state and federal lawmakers are now spending legislative session time on this, rather than critics simply laughing it off as an obviously fake diagnosis?

Even some of the sharpest media voices have made the same point using their own language. Sean Hannity described the media’s reaction to Trump years ago as “a full-blown psychosis, a psychological level of unhingement I have never seen,” and if anything, the years since have only sharpened that observation rather than softened it. One political analysis heading into the 2026 midterms framed the dynamic bluntly: Democrats risk being defined more by anti-Trump rage than by any actual governing agenda, giving Republicans an opening to contrast what one write-up called a “meltdown left” against a message of stability and normalcy.

That’s the trap Trump’s critics keep walking into. Outrage is a genuine turnout engine, and Democratic strategists know it, hoping the emotional intensity keeps their base engaged even in years when Trump himself isn’t on the ballot. But there’s a real cost to that strategy, one an increasing number of Democrats are starting to admit out loud. When every single action, a tweet, a tour, a policy memo, gets treated as an existential five-alarm crisis, voters eventually stop being able to tell the difference between a genuine problem and background noise. The word “unhinged” only means something if it’s not describing every single week.

To be fair, the term hasn’t only ever pointed in one direction. Even Trump allies have acknowledged the label can boomerang, applying just as easily to supporters who defend him reflexively regardless of facts as it does to critics who oppose him reflexively regardless of substance. Derangement, in other words, isn’t exclusively a left-wing affliction. It’s what happens whenever political identity fully replaces independent judgment, on either side of the aisle.

What makes this moment different from ordinary partisan sniping is the sheer institutional weight now being thrown at the phenomenon. State legislators drafting bills. Members of Congress calling for federal studies. A president dedicating actual White House commentary to whether it should be classified as “a disease.” That’s not two guys arguing at a bar anymore. That’s a genuine political fault line, serious enough that lawmakers on both sides feel compelled to formally respond to it, one bill at a time.

Springsteen will finish his tour. Trump will keep posting. But the fact that a concert boycott and two separate pieces of state and federal legislation all trace back to the same underlying diagnosis says something the punchlines tend to miss. Whatever you want to call it, the country hasn’t figured out how to have a disagreement about Donald Trump that doesn’t eventually escalate into something that requires its own bill number.