Real Deal Donald Trump

Real Deal Donald Trump

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
12h

TDS is what happens when the CIA, MI5, Mossad, City of London, or other subversive entity pays mainstream media networks and journalists directly or through slush funded NGO’s to push anti-Trump narratives 24-7-365. You don’t have such widespread psychosis unless you’ve been subjected to an operation mockingbird type propaganda barrage. This is attributable to the Obama era change to the original Smith Mundt Act from post WW2, which prohibited overseas type propaganda from being used against US citizens at home.

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Luann's avatar
Luann
9h

🤣😁🤣😁🤣😁🤣

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