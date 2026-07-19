Real Deal Donald Trump

Real Deal Donald Trump

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Jerrilyn Colangelo's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo
11h

I love it. OMG lol

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Johan Wessels's avatar
Johan Wessels
11h

Its amazing that even third world countries understand this.

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