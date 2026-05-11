They are claiming Donald Trump lied nearly 98 times each day as president, a total of 55,654 lies.

There has been a perfect illustration of media bias’ the number of lies told by Donald Trump, according to InfoGram (an X account) was posted along with a graphic meant to go viral in the blue check echo chamber.

What better example of how the mainstream media acts as the propaganda arm of the democratic party than this?

This is not reporting; this is recycling old propaganda from 2017, which was used by The Washington Post in launching its so-called “fact-checker”, led by Glenn Kessler.

At the close of Trump’s term, The Washington Post had reported just over 30,000 false or misleading statements made by trump.

The 55,654 figure cited by InfoGram, and picked up by other outlets, included any statement made by Trump that could be considered “untrue”.

This includes, but is not limited to: rounding crowd estimates during public appearances, predicting economic growth based on his policies, and predicting that his policies will create jobs and stimulate the economy.

Subscribers to The Washington Post received a full analysis of the various metrics employed by Kessler and his staff in order to denigrate conservatives.

Here’s the best part...

What were Kessler’s standards of measurement?

Kessler and his staff did not make distinctions between a knowing falsehood and a rhetorical flourish, an opinion, or a statement later substantiated by events.

For example: Trump stated that mail-in ballots provided opportunities for fraudulent activity? Initially, election officials and judges rejected the claim, but after the 2020 elections revealed massive discrepancies in many battleground states, trump’s concerns gained traction.

He predicted that COVID-19 originated in Chinese wet markets and/or laboratory leakages? He was mocked endlessly by the very same press corps that now presents a device called the “lie-o-meter”.

As it turned out, his warning was prophetic.

Did The Washington Post correct/modify any of the numbers when subsequent events vindicated trump?

Questionable assumptions deserve an answer.

The full story is below. It’s available to subscribers.