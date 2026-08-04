TRUMP GUIDE

Here it is…

There is no inflation.

The Fed needs to cut rates — now.

And while the mainstream media mocks him and the Federal Reserve drags its feet, gold has quietly delivered the most emphatic verdict possible.

It surged 65 percent in 2025. It hit an all-time record of $5,608 an ounce in January 2026. And every single time Trump publicly calls out Jerome Powell for keeping rates too high, gold moves higher.

The market is not disagreeing with Trump. The market is agreeing with him — and telling you something important about how to protect your savings while the fight plays out.

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What Trump Is Actually Fighting For

Trump’s war with the Federal Reserve is not about ego or politics.

It is about your money.

He posted it plainly on Truth Social: “Oil prices are down, interest rates are down, food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs.”

His argument is straightforward. His America First policies — tariffs generating billions in revenue, energy dominance driving down prices, deregulation unleashing American business — have done the job. The Federal Reserve is fighting yesterday’s war and in doing so is costing every American family real money in unnecessary interest charges.

“No Inflation, and Prices of Gasoline, Energy, Groceries, and practically everything else, are DOWN!!! THE FED must lower the RATE, like Europe and China have done,” he wrote.

Prices on many things have genuinely fallen. Gas is down. Eggs are cheaper. Tariff revenue is flowing into the Treasury. Trump’s economic vision is working in ways the establishment refuses to acknowledge.

But Trump is fighting for something larger than any single price index. He is fighting for the principle that an unelected group of central bankers should not be able to hold American families hostage with high interest rates while the American economy is growing and generating real wealth.

Trump’s Promises to Protect Your Retirement

PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT

This fight connects directly to the retirement and savings security of every American who worked hard, paid into the system, and is now depending on what they have built.

Trump has made specific commitments to protect that security.

No tax on Social Security benefits. No tax on tips. No tax on overtime pay.

These are not vague campaign slogans. They are concrete promises to let Americans keep more of what they earned and more of what they saved — while Washington generates revenue the right way, through tariffs on the countries that have been taking advantage of us for decades.

The vision is clear. American workers should not be taxed into poverty. American retirees should not watch their benefits eaten away by Washington. And the Federal Reserve should not be allowed to raise the cost of borrowing for every American family while claiming it is fighting an inflation problem that Trump’s policies have already addressed.

Why Gold Surges Every Time Trump Takes On the Fed

Here is what the financial establishment does not want ordinary Americans to understand.

When Trump publicly pressures the Fed to cut rates, gold goes up. Not because the market is betting against Trump. But because the market understands what Trump understands — that the current monetary arrangement, with an unaccountable central bank setting the price of money for the entire American economy, is not a stable long-term foundation for American savings and prosperity.

Gold hit $5,608 per ounce in January 2026. Silver surged 141 percent in 2025. Both metals have performed at their best levels in nearly fifty years — not because America is failing, but because smart investors recognize that the fight Trump is waging against the entrenched financial establishment creates exactly the environment where real assets outperform paper ones.

Central banks around the world are drawing the same conclusion. They have been buying gold at historically elevated levels since 2022. For the first time since 1996, the world’s central banks collectively hold more gold than US government bonds.

They are not betting against America. They are doing what Trump himself has described as smart — holding real assets during a period of historic monetary and economic transition.

What This Means for You Right Now

Trump is fighting for your money. He is fighting the Fed, fighting unfair trade, fighting the globalist establishment that shipped American jobs overseas and told you to trust the system.

While that fight is being won, the smart move is the same one that central banks, hedge funds, and serious investors are making right now.

Hold something real.

Gold and silver have been the assets that protect savings during exactly the kind of monetary uncertainty that Trump’s battle with the Fed has created. While he works to force the Fed’s hand and restore genuine economic strength to America, the free Trump Gold Guide explains what options exist for retirement savers who want to protect what they have built.

This is not a bet against Trump. It is what Trump himself has called “wonderful” — holding real assets that no committee can inflate away while the new golden age he promised takes full shape.

[ GET THE TRUMP GOLD GUIDE — FREE ]