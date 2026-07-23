Real Deal Donald Trump

Real Deal Donald Trump

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James Mecham's avatar
James Mecham
1dEdited

The Democrats aren't hiding the evil inside their hearts and minds any longer.

The era of "camouflage" is over.

They're openly murdering their political opponents.

Justice has been brought back to America by President Trump and his administration.

It's what we voted for.

Pray for our nation, our President, and all those fighting for righteousness.

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Joey G's avatar
Joey G
1d

👍👍

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