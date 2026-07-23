Donald Trump has been calling the Democratic Party “crazy” since long before it became fashionable for anyone else to say it out loud. This year alone has handed him more validation than most presidents get in an entire term.

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Trump’s language has never been subtle. During a State of the Union address, he called Democrats “crazy” to their faces on the House floor, accusing members of his own audience of having cheated in past elections while much of the chamber sat in stony silence. He’s kept that label running through his holiday messages too, wishing “Radical Left Lunatics” a Happy Thanksgiving one year and an equally pointed Easter greeting the next, each time stacking the phrase alongside warnings about open borders, weaponized courts, and what he’s called a coordinated effort to destroy the country from within.

Why does a label this blunt keep getting proven right by the very people it’s aimed at?

The Warning That Turned Tragically Real

Trump’s rhetoric escalated sharply after the assassination of Charlie Kirk last September, and it’s worth remembering how directly he tied that tragedy to the pattern he’d been describing for years. Standing at a memorial ceremony at the Pentagon, Trump didn’t soften his language for the moment. “The radicals on the left are the problem, and they’re vicious and they’re horrible and they’re politically savvy,” he said, later awarding Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom and warning that far-left radicals had turned to violence and terror because, in his words, they knew their ideas were failing.

That escalation didn’t stop with Kirk. Weeks later, after a shooter opened fire on an ICE facility in Dallas, Trump returned to the same warning, telling reporters plainly that “radical left rhetoric” was causing the violence and that the country was approaching a point where people “won’t take it anymore.” By October, in an interview with OANN, Trump’s tone had turned almost weary rather than combative, telling the network his hope for 2026 was simply “I want to survive,” adding that “the rhetoric that these crazy Democrats are using is very dangerous.”

Here’s the sharp point worth sitting with. Trump wasn’t reaching for hyperbole in a vacuum. Each of these warnings was tied directly to a specific, documented act or escalation of political violence, not a generic complaint about policy disagreements.

This Year, Even the Left’s Own Voices Started Agreeing With Him

What makes 2026 different is how many of Trump’s harshest critics have started sounding like they’re reading from his script. Bill Maher, a lifelong liberal who has spent decades as one of the most recognizable voices in American comedy and political commentary, told ABC’s Jonathan Karl this month that his own party was being “taken over” by an endless parade of radical figures. “Every day I hear about a new very radical guy,” Maher said, adding that he’d been losing fans for a decade by refusing to go along with what he flatly called “crazy stuff on the left.”

Maher didn’t hedge on where he draws the line either. Describing rhetoric increasingly common at left-wing protests, he said bluntly that when the chants turn to cheering for the intifada, “I’m out.” He went further still, telling Karl his vote in 2028 was genuinely up for grabs because he had no interest in living in what he called “communist America.”

Isn’t it remarkable that a man with zero incentive to help Trump’s political narrative ended up describing his own party in nearly identical terms to the ones Trump has used for years?

A Pattern Trump Predicted Before Most People Were Willing to Say It

None of this means Maher has become a Trump supporter, and it would be dishonest to pretend otherwise. He remains sharply critical of the president on plenty of issues and still expects Democrats to perform well in this year’s midterms. But that’s exactly what makes his comments land as such an unlikely form of validation. He isn’t trying to help Trump. He’s simply describing, in his own words, the same pattern Trump has been pointing to for years: a party increasingly captured by its most extreme voices, alienating even its own most loyal, longtime supporters.

Trump built an entire political identity around naming that pattern loudly and early, long before it was safe or popular to do so. Whether the label was “crazy,” “radical left lunatics,” or something sharper delivered in the aftermath of real violence, the underlying diagnosis has remained consistent for years. This year, from the tragedy surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death to a prominent liberal comedian’s on-air admission that his own party has lost him, that diagnosis keeps getting confirmed by people who have absolutely no reason to hand Trump the win.