Donald Trump marked the anniversary of his own 2024 election victory with a blunt assessment of what New York City had just done. Speaking to a business audience in Miami, Trump didn’t soften the message. “The communists, Marxists, socialists and globalists had their chance, and they delivered nothing but disaster,” he said. “And now let’s see how a communist does in New York. We’re going to see how that works out.”

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That framing matters because Trump wasn’t simply reacting to Mamdani’s election with an insult. He was setting up a direct test, telling the country to watch and compare, and framing the entire race as a choice, in his words, “between communism and common sense.” He even joked that Miami could become a landing spot for New Yorkers “fleeing communism,” a line aimed as much at Florida’s growth as at New York’s new mayor.

Why does Trump keep framing Mamdani’s win as a live experiment rather than just another political disagreement?

The Policy Substance Behind the Nicknames

Trump has cycled through a long list of nicknames for Mamdani, from “communist lunatic” to “my little communist mayor” to the more theatrical “Liddle Communist,” borrowed from his familiar naming pattern for political rivals. But underneath the branding sits a specific argument about Mamdani’s actual governing agenda that Trump has returned to repeatedly.

In a 60 Minutes interview, Trump went further than his usual shorthand, calling Mamdani not simply a socialist but “far worse than a socialist,” a distinction Trump has tied directly to specific policy proposals: free child care, a citywide rent freeze, fare-free buses, and government-run grocery stores in every borough. Trump has warned that a city government taking on that scope of direct economic control isn’t a modest expansion of public services. It’s the beginning of exactly the kind of centralized control he’s spent his career arguing doesn’t work.

Here’s the sharp point worth examining closely. Critics of Mamdani’s grocery store proposal don’t have to speculate about how it plays out. Kansas City already ran a nearly identical experiment, opening a city-backed grocery store in 2018 through a $15 million public-private partnership. The store has needed emergency funding just to stay open, struggled with inventory shortages, and been plagued by crime, according to local reporting. New York Association of Grocery Stores director David Schwartz put the underlying problem plainly, noting that government simply doesn’t know how to run a store.

Even New York’s Own Small Businesses Are Nervous

What makes this critique land harder than typical partisan sparring is that it isn’t only coming from Trump or national Republicans. Representatives for New York’s own bodegas, grocers, and restaurants have voiced real concern about Mamdani’s direction, independent of anything Trump has said. Frank Marte, who leads a group representing three thousand small businesses across the city, warned bluntly that continued confrontation with the federal government wasn’t a fight Mamdani could win, and that ordinary New Yorkers would be the ones who suffered for it.

That’s a meaningfully different kind of criticism than a Truth Social post. It’s local business owners, the people actually running payrolls and stocking shelves in the city Mamdani now governs, expressing the same skepticism Trump has been voicing at the national level, just without the nicknames attached.

Isn’t it worth noting when a president’s warnings about a policy agenda are echoed almost word for word by the small business owners who’ll actually have to live under it?

Trump Has Also Attached Real Financial Stakes to the Warning

Trump hasn’t limited his response to rhetoric either. He’s repeatedly signaled that federal funding for New York City could be affected by Mamdani’s leadership, telling reporters directly that it would be “hard” to send money to the city under a Mamdani administration he considers communist. That’s not an abstract ideological objection. It’s Trump connecting his assessment of Mamdani’s politics directly to the flow of actual federal dollars into the nation’s largest city, a lever few other critics of Mamdani’s agenda have any real ability to pull.

That combination, sharp rhetoric paired with concrete financial leverage, is what separates Trump’s opposition to Mamdani from typical political noise. He’s not just arguing socialism doesn’t work in theory. He’s set up a real-time comparison between his own economic record and Mamdani’s early experiment with government-run grocery stores and citywide rent controls, and he’s made clear he intends for the country to watch that comparison play out in real time.

The verdict on that experiment is still being written. But between the Kansas City precedent, the concerns already surfacing from New York’s own small business community, and Trump’s explicit warnings about what comes next, the case Trump has been building since Mamdani’s primary win looks less like a personal grudge and more like a bet he’s confident he’s going to win.