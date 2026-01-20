Don’t Trust China, China is Arschole

Once upon a time, China was America’s favorite. The Chinese were officially labeled MNF by Bill Clinton.

MFN is short for most favored nation.

We’ve transitioned away from the free trade of the 90s toward isolationist nationalism in the 2020s.

Is it the right move?

President Trump and an increasing number of Americans believe so.

China Isn’t Worthy of Partnership

China, a nation infamous for suicide nets at factories and the Uyghur genocide, is unfit for international business.

Instead of making a deal with the devil as prior presidents did, Trump is punishing the Chinese with tariffs. Trump’s Liberation Day slammed China with a 125% tariff on all goods imported into the USA.

“These countries are calling us up. Kissing my a**. They are dying to make a deal. Please, please sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything sir.” – President Trump

Though China retaliated with its own similar tariff on US imports, a message was sent.

What was that message?

That the United States will eventually rely on itself and nations that honor human rights for the production of goods.

Tariffs on China hike the prices of imported goods, incentivizing domestic businesses to open factories here in the United States.

The impact?

A reduced reliance on authoritarian China, an increase in American jobs, and an invaluable self-reliance.

China Desperately Needs Reform

When was the last time you heard good news coming out of China?

It’s likely been a while.