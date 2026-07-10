Julian Assange spent years exposing the private communications of America’s political class. Diplomatic cables. DNC emails. Podesta’s inbox. If there was dirt buried anywhere in Washington, WikiLeaks had a well earned reputation for finding it.

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So when Megyn Kelly sat down with Assange in 2016 and asked him directly whether he was rooting for Trump the way his organization’s Clinton leaks suggested he might be, his answer was telling for what it didn’t contain. No, he said. If we have good information on Trump, we publish that.

Read that sentence again. Not “we’re protecting him.” Not “there’s nothing there.” Just a flat, almost bureaucratic admission that the publish criteria was the same for everybody, and Trump simply hadn’t produced anything that met it.

Why does that distinction matter?

Because Assange wasn’t shy about going after Trump rhetorically in that very same exchange. Pressed further on why WikiLeaks hadn’t released anything on him, Assange didn’t defend Trump. He mocked him. It’s really hard for us to release anything worse than what comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth every second day, he said, framing Trump’s own unfiltered public comments as more damaging than anything a leak could produce.

That’s not an endorsement. That’s closer to an insult wrapped around an admission. And the admission is the part that should stick.

Here was a man sitting on hacked material from inside the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s own campaign chairman, publishing thousands of documents that reshaped the entire 2016 race, and when directly asked about Trump, he had nothing comparable to offer. Not because he was rooting for him. By his own words, he clearly wasn’t. He simply didn’t have the material.

Isn’t that the more interesting story? An organization built entirely around exposing hidden corruption, actively hostile to the political establishment on both sides, spends an election cycle digging through everything it can get its hands on, and the version of events people should actually walk away with isn’t “Assange loved Trump.” It’s “even Assange couldn’t find anything.”

WikiLeaks wasn’t sitting on Trump material out of loyalty. The Clinton campaign leaks came from real hacked sources feeding real documents. No equivalent pipeline of damaging Trump material ever materialized, not in 2016, not in the years since. Whatever combination of factors explains that gap, it wasn’t Assange’s personal preference. He said so himself, with a dig at Trump’s mouth attached for good measure.

Contrast that with what actually did surface from inside the Clinton operation. Emails revealing coordination between campaign staff and supposedly neutral media figures. Internal communications acknowledging paid speeches to Wall Street banks that contradicted her public messaging. A campaign chairman’s inbox that read like a rolling list of everything voters were told wasn’t happening behind the scenes. That’s the material Assange actually had in hand, verified, sourced, published in full.

Nothing comparable ever turned up on Trump, from WikiLeaks or anyone else with the reach to make it stick. Not because a man who openly mocked Trump’s off the cuff remarks was pulling punches to protect him. Because the material to publish simply didn’t exist.

That’s worth remembering the next time someone claims every politician has hidden skeletons if you just dig deep enough. Somebody dug. Hard. With real hacked documents and a global platform built specifically to publish exactly that kind of material. And when the digging reached Trump specifically, even a critic with every incentive to find something came back empty.