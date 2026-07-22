For a man who spent the last year calling Trump’s tariff strategy “complete, utter chaos,” Paul Krugman just said something that should make every subscriber to his newsletter do a double take.

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The Nobel laureate economist, sitting for a Bloomberg Television interview, was asked about tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. His answer wasn’t the reflexive free trade defense he’s built a career on. Conditional tariffs on Chinese cars, he said, are probably going to be necessary.

Read that again. Necessary. Not a grudging tolerance. Not a lesser evil. Necessary.

Why does that word matter coming from Krugman specifically?

Because this is a man who called Trump’s Brazil tariff threats grotesquely illegal, who’s spent the better part of two years insisting Trump has the economics of trade deficits fundamentally wrong, and who published entire Substack series arguing tariffs are almost always the wrong policy tool. That’s the resume of someone who doesn’t hand out concessions to Trump lightly, if ever.

Krugman didn’t stop at Chinese vehicles either. I don’t think that the Europeans can allow their auto industry to be totally hollowed out, he said, describing a scenario where unchecked Chinese overcapacity doesn’t just undercut competitors on price, it wipes out entire domestic industries that took decades to build. That’s not an abstract textbook concern. China is producing steel, solar panels, and electric vehicles at volumes that dwarf global demand, flooding markets with underpriced goods subsidized by a government more interested in propping up employment numbers and GDP targets than actual profitability. Krugman himself has written about China’s trade surplus at length, describing a country exploiting its export prowess to paper over domestic economic failures.

Isn’t that exactly the argument Trump’s been making since his first term?

Krugman even admitted the shift wasn’t just personal. I have been shocked, he said, not only by my own change of mind, but by some of my colleagues. That’s an economist watching the consensus around him move in real time, and being honest enough on camera to say so, rather than quietly revising old columns and hoping nobody notices.

To be clear, Krugman hasn’t converted into a tariff evangelist. He was careful to note his position is a long way from saying we should have tariffs on everything, and he still thinks completely shutting Chinese vehicles out of the market would be costly for consumers. He remains a sharp critic of the broader, scattershot version of Trump’s trade war, the sweeping across the board tariffs he’s called chaotic and economically incoherent elsewhere. This wasn’t a surrender. It was a retreat on one specific, important front.

But that’s exactly what makes the admission worth paying attention to. Krugman isn’t conceding because he suddenly likes Trump. He’s conceding because the data on Chinese industrial overcapacity has become impossible to wave away with free trade theory alone. When a country is producing at a scale that dwarfs global demand and exporting the surplus at prices no market economy can compete with, the old rulebook simply doesn’t have a clean answer, and Krugman said as much out loud, on camera, to a financial news audience that remembers every word.

Trump has been saying, in his own blunt and often chaotic way, that the era of treating global trade as a purely efficiency driven system was ending, and that national security and industrial survival needed to factor into the equation. Krugman spent years mocking that framing. Now he’s using a softer version of the same logic to justify the one tariff policy he says he can’t argue against anymore.

That’s not Krugman joining Trump’s team. It’s Krugman admitting the ground has shifted under a debate he thought he’d already won.