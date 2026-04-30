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There are some interesting developments in the works.

As the trade war, federal reserve actions and stock price fluctuations headlines on the news cycle continue to churn, there is another issue developing amongst another segment of American citizens.

These individuals are not panicking about the news.

Nor are these individuals glued to the ticker tape.

Rather, this group is thinking about an entirely different question.

Not, “What will happen?” but rather, “What will happen to my money?”

What has occurred for this group is a realization:

The problem isn’t the individual headline. The problem is that we have no idea what will happen with the economy.

The markets do not just react to negative information. The markets react to the lack of certainty.

Right now, no one has a clue about the following:

- Long term duration of volatility

- Will inflation come back strong?

- What the Fed will do when subjected to political pressure

- Which retirement funds will be hurt the worst

- At what point — or if at all — will stability occur?

Many of Donald Trump’s most dedicated followers are tracking the battle. They want to ensure their savings remain intact during that battle, no matter how it ends up.

Below you can see a breakdown of what that looks like today.

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