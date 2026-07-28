Real Deal Donald Trump

Real Deal Donald Trump

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
2d

If it isn’t clear to you right now you’re blind. The mainstream media, various sectors of CIA, FBI, State, and other federal agencies ARE the deep state, and along with the city of London and the WEF, ARE the spearhead of a seditious communist insurrection whose goal is to undermine and overthrow the US government. This must be stopped and these people must be classified as terrorists and enemy combatants, and this operation turned over to the military for arrests, tribunals, prison and/or death.

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
2d

Chin up Glen. No one watches CNN.

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