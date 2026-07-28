Glenn Beck flew into Washington for the 250th anniversary of American independence expecting a nation catching its breath to celebrate something remarkable. What he found instead was a media class that couldn’t stop looking for reasons to feel bad about it.

Paid subscribers get access to the full archive and early releases.

Beck didn’t hold back describing what he actually witnessed walking the National Mall. He and his team found stretches of it nearly empty, he said, while just a short distance away thousands of people had packed in shoulder to shoulder to watch a World Cup match. That contrast stuck with him, not as proof America doesn’t care about its own history, but as a reminder that a quarter millennium celebration deserved better stagecraft and a media class willing to actually cover it that way.

Instead, Beck pointed out, the Washington Post used the milestone to publish an article attacking fireworks. Rather than celebrating America’s 250th birthday, something historic that will never happen again, Beck said, that’s where certain outlets chose to spend their ink.

Why does that choice matter so much?

Because it wasn’t an isolated editorial decision. CNN ran a piece during the anniversary week titled America has the big birthday blahs, built almost entirely around polling numbers designed to make national pride sound like a fringe sentiment. Nearly seventy percent of Americans dissatisfied with the country’s direction. Only about half saying they’re extremely or very proud to be American, a twenty five year low, according to the framing CNN chose to lead with. The network buried anything resembling celebration underneath a wall of decline statistics, then wrapped the whole thing in language tying the milestone directly to Trump’s approval numbers, as if a nation’s two hundred fiftieth birthday were just another campaign data point to be graded.

Google News did much the same thing at scale. An analysis of the platform’s June coverage found seventeen stories tied to the 250th anniversary celebrations, and not one of them was framed positively. A fuel spill during a prayer gathering on the National Mall got covered as pure negligence, with no mention that vandalism caused it. The Great American State Fair got reduced to a headline about power outages and empty booths, even though the same article admitted deep in the text that fairgoers were having a great time. A Vanilla Ice concert cancellation somehow became bigger news than the anniversary itself.

Isn’t that exactly the pattern Beck was reacting to?

CNN’s own reporting acknowledged, almost in passing, that ticket sales for Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Vernon sold out months in advance. The Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia saw visitor numbers jump seventeen percent this year, with June attendance up nearly twenty five percent over last year. Flag sales spiked starting in April and stayed strong straight through the summer. Real Americans, in real numbers, showing up and buying flags and packing museums and selling out historic sites. That story existed. It simply wasn’t the one editors wanted leading the coverage.

Beck’s broader point wasn’t a partisan one either. He’s spent years criticizing leaders in both parties, from the 2008 bank bailouts to federal deficit spending, and he didn’t suddenly abandon that instinct for the anniversary. What he pushed back against specifically was a press corps that seemed determined to make a two hundred fiftieth birthday feel like a funeral, treating genuine displays of patriotism as suspect simply because they happened to occur during a Republican administration.

Every state got a small patch of the National Mall to tell its own story this year. Some states, Beck noted, clearly took that seriously. Others barely bothered showing up. That unevenness bothered him. But it didn’t bother him nearly as much as watching outlets with national reach spend America’s two hundred fiftieth anniversary hunting for fireworks to criticize and crowd photos to nitpick, instead of simply letting the country have its moment.

Two hundred fifty years doesn’t happen twice. Beck understood that walking around a half empty Mall while a soccer match packed the block over. The bigger tragedy wasn’t the attendance gap. It was watching so much of the media decide, apparently in advance, that the story worth telling was disappointment rather than endurance.