

The grassroots conservative movement is firing shots across the bow of the Republican establishment accusing John Thune (R-South Dakota) of being a major obstacle to President Donald Trump’s agenda.

MAGA Voice on X posted an article about Senator Thune, blasting the current Senate Minority Leader stating it may be time to “fire” him due to what they call his outright betrayal to the Trump agenda.

As expected, there was a lot of enthusiasm behind the post with people raising their hand to express their agreement. Trump supporters were responding en masse to the post, unified in their anger towards the establishment figures that talk the talk but walk away when things become difficult.

This wasn’t simply angry chatter; this was a demand from the base that fueled the America First Revolution for loyalty going forward.

Imagine a picture accompanying the post showing John Thune’s face looking directly at you with a hint of defiance. MAGA Voice left little doubt about how they feel regarding Thune’s actions.

The article stated, “Betrayal hurts most when you’re wearing a red jersey.”

Senator Thune’s track record gives us plenty to think about. The inside scoop is below for our paid subscribers.