To say public service has never been more lucrative would be an understatement. Former president Barack Obama cashed in big after serving two terms in the Oval Office.

Reports indicate Obama leaped from a relatively modest $400,000 annual salary as president to nine figures. Moreover, Obama earned $165,000 as an Illinois Senator in the mid-aughts.

How, exactly, did the Obama family wealth explode?

Let’s find out.

Trump Insists Obama’s Net Worth is Inexplicable

If reports are accurate, former president Obama is worth $135 million. Though Obama likely invested much of his nearly half-million dollar salary as president, his net worth is suspicious.