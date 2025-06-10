Of all the lies told to Americans, the one that claimed COVID vaccines were safe and effective is the worst of all.

These jabs were never released for the sake of public health. Instead, they were huge money making tools for big pharma to profit from. That’s why these companies rolled out COVID vaccines in a matter of months. There was virtually no time put into studying these medicines or their potential side effects.

As all this transpired, the government got to work. They told Americans to either take the vaccine or lose their jobs. Others were informed they’d need to show COVID vaccine passports to enter pharmacies and grocery stores.

Meanwhile, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act prevents people from suing vaccine manufacturers, even when their products do damage. For all intents and purposes, this allowed big pharma to discharge dangerous vaccines and then shrug their shoulders once negative side effects commenced.

Now, in 2025, new data suggests that hundreds of thousands of Americans are dead from taking these poisonous jabs.

This Was Always Going to Happen

Before COVID shots, vaccines typically took five years to create, study, and then safely release to the public. That all changed once pharmaceutical companies realized they could exploit public concerns over COVID.

Jabs came out in a matter of months, with all the pressure in the world to take them. Though according to a study from Florida Health, MIT, and VAERS data, the Pfizer COVID vaccine alone is likely linked to 470,000 - 600,000 fatalities.

This is alarming, in and of itself. Pfizer was a top COVID vaccine manufacturer, but not the only one. Moderna, along with Johnson & Johnson, also released jabs quick, fast, and in a hurry.

How many deaths are linked to those vaccinations? Eventually, we’ll get the data on that, too. Though what we’re now learning about Pfizer is disturbing.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans were sacrificed at the altar of big pharma’s greed. Worse yet, every single one of these companies is legally protected from consequences.

A Critical Warning From RFK Jr.