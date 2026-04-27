Jack Smith (the Deranged) Must Answer for His Crimes — NOW

Watch for yourself above.

Yesterday, President Trump was direct. “Deranged Jack Smith must face Justice — NOW!!!” Trump stated — and he meant every word.

No spin. No carefully crafted statements. No sugarcoating. Just the raw, unvarnished truth from the man who endured the weaponization of the justice system.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at an Oval Office press availability, President Trump again called out former Special Counsel Jack Smith. “Deranged Jack Smith should be brought to Justice, NOW!!!” The impact was instantaneous. And he meant every single word.

For years, Jack Smith worked as the lead battering ram for the Biden administration’s efforts to cripple Trump’s potential political comeback. Two baseless indictments. Carefully leaked information. Aggressive tactics that went after not only the president, but also his closest advisors and even sitting members of Congress. Meanwhile, the same DOJ ignored the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, the family’s influence peddling scandal, and election interference from other countries.

President Trump has not forgotten. Neither have the American people.

The current firestorm comes as House Republicans are continuing to dig into Smith’s actions. Testimony. Phone records. Subpoenas. The evidence of the massive overreach continues to surface. Rep. Chip Roy’s sharp confrontation of Smith during a recent hearing exposed the massive disparity in the treatment. Still, Smith and his supporters continue to act as if none of this ever occurred.

At what point are we going to stop pretending that using federal law enforcement to go after a major political opponent is acceptable in America?

It’s not.

This is not about vengeance. This is about restoring the rule of law. Prosecutors who become hired guns for politicians harm the very fabric of society. Citizens lose faith. Elections lose credibility. And the powerful get away with using the power of government to silence their enemies and intimidate the rest of us to follow the rules.

President Trump’s clear and direct call for accountability sends a message to all: the days of rogue, unaccountable deep state agents running amok are coming to an end. Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ have a duty to investigate every possible area of Smith’s investigations. The American people deserve complete transparency. They deserve to know exactly why and how phone records of Trump aides and Republican senators were collected. They deserve to see whether laws were circumvented or broken in the course of these investigations.

What really happened in those backrooms of Smith’s investigations — and who signed off on the decision to pursue political opponents — may finally come to light if there is real accountability.

When the tables turn, the left will shriek “retribution.” But holding rogue actors accountable is not retribution. It is justice. The same justice they clamored for for so many years until it fit their narrative.

President Trump endured the lawfare. He still managed to win the election — in a landslide. And now, in a position of strength, he is positioned to prevent this from happening to another future president — regardless of which party they belong to. Once the precedent is established that you can indict your political rival into oblivion, the country begins its slide toward banana-republic status.

That slide ends here.

President Trump’s call for accountability today was not impulsive. It was the culmination of years of documented abuse. From the theater of the Mar-a-Lago raid to the case involving the alleged mishandling of classified documents and ignoring a host of worse abuses by others. From the relentless push to create a January 6 narrative to the election interference allegations that conveniently overlooked Biden campaign coordination with Big Tech and intelligence officials.

The American people see it. They’ve seen it for a long time.

To restore faith in our institutions, we need to do more than mouth slogans. We need consequences for those who abused the systems. We need to shine a bright light on every questionable subpoena, every conflicted witness, every instance where the process itself became the punishment.

President Trump is correct to demand action. And he is correct to demand it now — before the statute of limitations expires or the evidence somehow vanishes.

This fight matters. It is about whether the Department of Justice serves the U.S. Constitution, or serves the interests of whatever party holds power. It is about whether future candidates can run for office without fear of being selectively prosecuted by a bureaucracy that is determined to take down their opponents.

The answer to both of these questions must be a resounding NO.

President Trump has made his position clear. The American people stand with him. Now it is time for those responsible for enforcing the law to do their job — without fear or favor.

Justice delayed is justice denied. For Jack Smith and the entire lawfare machine that empowered him, the check is coming.

And it is long overdue.