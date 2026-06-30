When are protesters demonstrating their discontent appropriately versus riotously when effigy’s of Donald Trump hang or burn publicly?

It is clear very early in viewing these events side-by-side, how the pattern of selective enforcement emerges. Anti-Trump protests (and demonstrations) which included violent imagery and/or property damage rarely received an outlet’s editorial condemnation for a period longer than days.

On the other hand, the January 6th demonstration at the U.S. Capitol resulted in an investigation which was continuous for years and received constant media criticism.

The X post from the account highlighted above illustrates the above mentioned difference by comparing pictures of Trump effigies which had been burned or hung, with the mass destruction seen during the recent civil unrest (BLM-related).

During these previous riots there were billions of dollars in insured losses to various cities. However, officials rarely referred to the rioters as threats to democracy. Rather, officials framed the rioters’ behavior as being justifiably angry at injustice.

Thus, citizens are beginning to wonder if the way we define insurrection is dependent upon whom our government views as being the enemy of the state. How should we define insurrection? It’s a question we delve into for our subscribers.