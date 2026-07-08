Real Deal Donald Trump

Real Deal Donald Trump

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
12h

We’ll see soon enough how many moderate Democrats will be brave enough to separate themselves from this new psychopathic progressive left (communist) version of the democrat party. My guess is not many will.

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Nana Banana's avatar
Nana Banana
5h

Jillian Michaels' soul searching REVELATION gives me HOPE for a lot MORE FORMER DEMS to WAKE UP TO RETHINKING EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS DEMONIC PARTY LED BY DEEP STATE SNAKES who have so wrongly DECEIVED their loyal followers!!

FOR SO MANY DECADES DIRTY DEM POLITICAL LEADERS, RINOS & CORRUPT BUREAUCRATS of EVERY ADMIN have been lying, cheating, rigging & stealing elections to help install & reinstall the WORST OF THE WORST in POSITIONS OF POWER, ENRICHING THEMSELVES FOR DECADES, instead of serving WE THE PEOPLE!! AND US CITUZENS HAVE ALREADY BEEN OVERPAYING THEIR FAT SALARIES, PERKS, EXPENSES & PENSIONS FOR OUR WHOLE LIVES!

YET $$TRILLIONS MORE HAVE BEEN FUNNELLED INTO THEIR SPOUSES & OFFSHORE BANK ACCOUNTS FOR ENTIRE GENERATIONS!!

NOW THAT PAST & PRESENT SCAM-DEMICS, WARS, ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION & OBSCENE MONEY LAUNDERING BY GOVT GANGSTERS & THE ENDLESS CORRUPTION & COLLUSION HAS NOW BEEN EXPOSED, AMERICANS ARE FINALLY AWAKE TO THE SHOCKING REALITIES THAT CAN NO LONGER BE D IGNORED OR DENIED!!

SELF APPOINTED, CENTRAL BANKSTERS ENRICHING THEMSELVES THRU THEIR COUNTERFEITING MONEY & LOAN SHARKING CRIME RINGS MUST NOW PAY FOR THEIR ENDLESS & ONGOING EXTORTION AGAINST ALL TAX PAYING, HARD WORKING, LAW ABIDING US CITIZENS FOR LIKELY THE PAST 200 YEARS!!!

BLUE STATES INCLUDING NEW YORK SLIIMES & CALIFORNICATION CROOKS HAVE BEEN SCREWING AMERICANS FOR SO LONG IT HAS BECOME AN UNDENIABLE BUT NOT UNSTOPPABLE WORLDWIDE CABAL OF CRIMINALS PROTECTING CRIMINALS FROM EVERY NATION!!

SO IT TOOK AN OUTSIDER -- PRESIDENT TRUMP -- TO ULTIMATELY EXPOSE ALL OF THE ABOVE FOR THEIR TYRANNY, OBSTRUCTION, EXTORTION, OBFUSCATION, INSURRECTIONS, JUDICIAL LAWFARE, SEDITION, TREASON, FOREIGN & DOMESTIC TERRORISM AGAINST THEIR OWN CITIZENS & WORLDWIDE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY!!

BUT NOT BEFORE TRUMP HAD TO ENDURE ALL THE SLANDER, SLINGS & ARROWS FROM THE WORST OF DEMONICRATS AND ROTTEN RINOS THAT HAS BEEN ONGOING FOR MORE THAN A DECADE NOW!

THANKFULLY, DESPITE ALL OF THE ABOVE, AND MIRACULOUSLY WITH GOD'S GRACE, TRUMP & MORE GOOD REPUBLICANS HAVE MANAGED TO DRAIN MOST OF THE SWAMP SNAKES FROM BOTH PARTIES IN DC BUT THERE IS STILL SO MUCH MORE WORK TO DO IN ALL OF THE BLUE STATES.

LEFT LUNATICS/UNHINGED FRINGE HAVE BEEN CAUGHT IN THEIR OWN WORLDWIDE WEB OF LIES & CRIMES, KICKING & SCREAMING IN THEIR EFFORTS TO COVER UP THEIR CRIMINAL HISTORY, TO ESCAPE THE LONG OVERDUE PROSECUTION & ULTIMATE JUSTICE FOR ALL!

MY BEST ADVICE TO THE AWAKENED LEFT (AND RIGHT) IS TO DO SOME SERIOUS, INDEPENDENT RESEARCH & INTROSPECTION... BEFORE VOTING IN THE NOVEMBER 2026 MIDTERM ELECTIONS...

THEN CHOOSE WISELY.

BECAUSE YOUR LIFE & AMERICA'S FUTURE, LITERALLY DEPENDS ON THE FINAL OUTCOME!

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