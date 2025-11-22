Kash Patel Admits Pelosi REJECTED National Guard Help

Trump, Kash Patel, and the FBI are Coming for Pelosi and the criminal Democrats.
The post shares a clip from Kash Patel’s recent interview on a conservative outlet, where he alleges Nancy Pelosi and D.C. officials rejected President Trump’s pre-January 6 authorization for 10,000-20,000 National Guard troops, as confirmed by declassified letters of declination.
Patel, who served as Acting Under Secretary of Defense on January 6 and is Trump’s FBI director nominee, further claims prior FBI leadership forced 250 plainclothes agents into the Capitol for riot control—a role outside their training—implying orchestration to incite chaos.
Echoing 2023 congressional testimony, Patel’s statements revive debates over the January 6 committee’s impartiality, portraying it as a cover-up while highlighting Pelosi’s team’s filming of a documentary amid the unrest.
