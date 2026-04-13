Mercury in the Veins of America’s Children: The Toxic Truth That Is Finally Being Exposed

Holy cow Trump just posted this on truth social!!! He posted a video showing NIH Geneticist and Biochemist outlining that vaccines have toxic chemicals like Mercury in them, and can cause autism.

A single vial of fine powder, and suddenly everything changes… and the Trump Administration proves parents correct once again.

Imagine this scene. A doctor in a white coat is holding a small metal container. Inside the container is a fine grayish powder. He gently shakes it. “That’s thimerosal,” he says on camera. “We keep it in a metal container because we’re a little afraid of it.” He then reads the label aloud: “Very toxic. Cumulative effect. Damaging to kidney, to the respiratory system, to the skin, to the nervous system.” Then the hammer falls. “It specifically warns here that it can be a source of reproductive and developmental toxicity – which means it can be a cause of things like autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.”

This isn’t some far-out conspiracy theory video from years past. This is raw footage showing what millions of American families knew existed for decades. Thimerosal — a mercury-containing preservative — has been quietly injected into pregnant women, newborns and toddlers via regular vaccinations. And for decades, the medical community claimed that thimerosal was completely safe.

The doctor in the above mentioned clip continues. He pulls out an older Tetanus Vaccine from 2007 still listing thimerosal as a preservative (at one part per 10,000). He then focuses in on the true villain of most families today: the Flu Shot. “Perhaps the largest in the US regarding exposure to mercury is the Flu Shot,” he explains. “Recommended annually to all pregnant women, all infants, and all children.” He then pulls out a Flu Shot Vial. “Thimerosal – 25 Micrograms of Mercury per dose.”

There is a moment of pause. His tone is serious, and laced with decades in the field. “I’ve administered 2,000 rogam shots. I’ve worked in vaccines for 35 years. I did not know that rogam contained thimerosal.” Doctors themselves were kept in the dark. Many still are.

The situation is even worse.

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