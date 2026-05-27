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In the last four weeks his endorsed candidates have won four consecutive Republican primaries. He unseated Thomas Massie in Kentucky, the most expensive House primary in American history. He backed Ken Paxton over sitting Senator John Cornyn in Texas, a direct shot at the old Republican establishment. He defeated five Republican state senators in Indiana who opposed his redistricting push. Four races. Four wins.

This is not just winning elections. This is a systematic purge of the Republican Party that the donor class and the consultant class spent decades building for their own benefit. The RINOs who smiled at rallies and then voted with Democrats on spending, on war, on open borders are finding out what happens when the base finally has a president willing to fight back.

Trump is not interested in a big tent that includes people who stab him in the back. He is building a party that actually means what it says. Every primary loss for the establishment is a message that the era of fake conservatives collecting checks while betraying their voters is over.

The media keeps saying his grip on the party is slipping. The results keep proving them wrong.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court just handed Trump one of the biggest legal victories of his presidency. The Court ruled that federal judges cannot issue nationwide injunctions blocking presidential policies across the entire country. That is the weapon activist judges used to freeze immigration enforcement, border wall construction, and dozens of executive orders the moment they were signed. That weapon is now gone.

Two enormous wins in one month. Cable news spent about fifteen minutes on each before moving on to the next thing designed to make you think Trump is losing.

He is not losing. He is reshaping everything.

This newsletter covers what is actually happening in this presidency without the filter of outlets that have spent years rooting against it.

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