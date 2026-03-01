They betrayed us with the stroke of a pen, and the American people continue to suffer the consequences today.

President Barack Obama, a smooth talker who engineered division and deceit in his time in the Oval Office, did far more than merely bend the rules. He rewrote them in the dead of night, so that the U.S. government could deceive the American people with impunity. The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act was a portion of the 2013 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which was a massive piece of legislation that most of the public never took the time to study.

Prior to 1948, the Smith-Mundt Act protected the United States from the very type of U.S. Government Information Warfare that President Obama would soon legitimize through a simple flip of a switch. The original purpose of the 1948 Smith-Mundt Act was to prevent the U.S. Government from engaging in propaganda efforts aimed at foreign nationals from also targeting the U.S. citizenry. That protection was gone. President Obama made domestic propaganda not only acceptable but legal.

Now we find ourselves in this place.

The viral X post is revealing the complete rot for what it really is, and the establishment is struggling to keep up. Jim Acosta, the perpetual mouthpiece for the Deep State, is crying again like a man whose “golden goose” has been cooked. “America has compromised media,” he wails. “Trump has figured out how to harm the press. Free Speech is now at risk.”

Save your tears, Jim.

The reply that is going viral and is hitting harder than any of Acosta’s monologues has stated the truth in plain English: President Obama removed the protections created by the Smith-Mundt Act, thus allowing the U.S. Government to create propaganda targeted towards the U.S. citizenry. News Media outlets such as NPR and Big Tech companies suppressed explosive stories prior to the 2020 Presidential Election that would have ruined Joe Biden’s campaign.

And Acosta?

Not a peep.

The Hunter Biden Laptop was real. There was foreign money, influence peddling, and the stench of corruption emanating from the Biden Family’s dealings. It was not Russian Disinformation; it was cold-hard facts. Not fifty one former Intelligence Officials, some of whom had deep ties to the Obama administration, signing a letter stating the New York Post story about Hunter Biden was a product of the Kremlin. An Outright Lie. They knew the difference. They simply chose to ignore it, because the objective was to protect the Regime at all costs.

Facebook Throttled the Story. Twitter Banned It. CNN and MSNBC treated the New York Post story like it was radioactive waste. NPR dismissed it outright. All of these actions were taken while the same individuals now screaming about “Threats to Democracy” cheered the Censorship because it benefited their candidate.

Was there outrage then?

No.

There was none.

Because back then, the Propaganda Machine President Obama had constructed was functioning precisely as designed. It wasn’t just one story. It was the entire system. The years-long Russia Collusion Hoax that cost U.S. Taxpayers Millions of Dollars based on a lie. The two Sham Impeachment Trials. The continuous Gaslighting while Cities Burned and Borders Collapsed. President Obama’s fingerprints are everywhere. He Expanded the Surveillance State. He Normalized the Use of Federal Agencies Against Conservatives. He turned Legacy Media into an Arm of the Democratic Party. And he turned Big Tech into willing Enforcers of the Regime.

He didn’t merely allow the Lies.

He Made Them Legal.

And the American people suffered each and every step of the way. The Frustration. The Betrayal. The Feeling that the Game Was Rigged From Top to Bottom. We watched as Elites like Obama jetted off to their Luxury Vacations and Million-Dollar Speaking Gigs, while the rest of us suffered under their failed policies. Inflation. Weakness Abroad. Division At Home. All Sold As Progress.

But the Worm Has Turned, and it’s Turning Hard.

Donald Trump didn’t Make Propaganda Against Americans Legal. He’s Dismantling the Entire Apparatus that Allowed It To Flourish. He’s Back in the White House Where He Belongs Delivering the America First Agenda the Elites Tried So Desperately to Buried. Borders Are Being Secured Again. Energy Production Is Surging. The Economy is Roaring Back For Working Families, not just Coastal Millionaires. No More Forever Wars. No More Groveling Apologies to the World. Just Strength. Results. Unapologetic Love for This Country.

Trump Cracked the Code All Right, But Not the Way Acosta Claims.

He Exposed the Fake News for What it Really Is. He Survived the Bans. The Smears. The Lawfare. And the Non-Stop Attempts to Destroy Him. And Now He’s Leading the Greatest Political Comeback in History Because the American People Finally Had Enough of the Gaslighting.

Legacy Media’s Ratings are in the Dumpster for a Reason.

People Aren’t Buying the Act Anymore. They’re Tuning Into Platforms and Voices that Actually Tell the Truth, Not the Approved Narrative. Acosta Begs Us to “Support Independent Media” While His Own Side Spent Years Crushing Anything That Challenged the Biden Machine. The Hypocrisy is so Thick You Could Cut it With a Knife.

Obama’s Legacy Isn’t Hope Or Change.

It’s A Captured Press.

Bigger Government.

Protection of the Elite Class at the Expense of Everyday Americans.

He Built the Framework That Let Bureaucrats and Their Media Allies Decide What the U.S. Citizenry Was Allowed to Know. He Normalized the Idea that Truth Was Whatever Served the Powerful. And When Trump Dared to Call it Out, They Turned That Machine On Him With Everything They Had.

But Trump Never Broke.

He Never Apologized for Putting America First.

He Never Stopped Fighting for the Forgotten Men and Women Who Watched Their Country Slip Away Under Eight Years of Obama’s So-Called Leadership. The Factory Workers in the Heartland. The Ranchers Fighting Endless Regulations. The Parents Tired of Seeing Their Kids Fed Lies in School. The Veterans Who Deserved Better Than Endless Nation-Building.

This X Post isn’t just a Clever Comeback.

It’s A Mirror Held Up to the Entire Rotten System.

It Forces Acosta and His Crowd to Confront Their Own Complicity in the Censorship Era. They Cheered When the Laptop Was Buryied. They Celebrated When Platforms Played Gatekeeper for the Regime. They Had No Problem with State-Compromised Media As Long as It Was Their Side Doing the Compromising.

Now the Shoe is on the Other Foot, and Suddenly Free Speech is in Danger?

Please.

The Real Threat to Free Speech Wasn’t Donald Trump’s Rallies.

Or His Social Media Platform.

It Was the Obama-Era Alliance That Decided Half the Country Didn’t Deserve to Hear Certain Truths. It Was the Coordinated Suppression that Robbed Voters of Critical Information Right Before a Presidential Election. It Was the Deep State’s War on Dissent that Treated Patriots Like Criminals.

Trump is Ending that War.

He’s Forcing Accountability Where There Was None. He’s Empowering Americans to Think for Themselves Instead of Swallowing the Daily Dose of Talking Points That Were Approved By the Regime. And the Results Speak for Themselves. America is Rising Again, Stronger and More Unified Around the Principles That Actually Matter: Liberty. Sovereignty. Truth.

Barack Obama Betrayed Us for Power.

Donald Trump is Redeeming the Republic with Action.

The Machine is Cracking.

The Lies are Crumbling.

And No Amount of Acosta Style Whining Can Put it Back Together.

We See it Clearly Now.

The Betrayal.

The Double Standard.

The Desperate Attempt to Cling to a System that No Longer Serves the People.

But the Awakening is Here, and it’s Unstoppable.

Americans are Done Being Propagandized.

Done Being Divided.

Done Letting Elites like Obama Dictate the Narrative from their Ivory Towers.

Trump is the Leader We Needed.

He’s the Fighter Who Refused to Back Down.

And Under His Watch, this Country is Getting Back What Was Stolen from Us.

The Best Days are Still Ahead, Because When Real Leaders Stand Up and the People Demand Honesty, Nothing, Not Even the Remnants of Obama’s Propaganda Empire, Can Hold Back the Tide.

America is Winning Again.

And it Feels Damn Good.