Real Donald Trump

Real Donald Trump

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

ONE NATION UNDER GOD

Trump protects American families' life, liberty, and religious freedom
Nov 14, 2025

Trump loves America more than any president in ages — clearly far more than Barack Hussein Obama. Other Democrats like Hillary Clinton can't stand the United States or what it stands for.

Whereas Trump stands up for Christians and religious liberty.

Celebrate our wonderful president with a very limited time offer of 75% off!

That's only about $2.50 per month!

Get 70% off for 1 year

Today, President Donald J. Trump will call on Americans to pray for our nation and rededicate ourselves as ONE NATION UNDER GOD.

This is from 2023, when President Trump made protecting Christians and religious liberty a core part of his campaign.

Promise made, promise kept.

Real Donald Trump is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture