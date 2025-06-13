The protests happening in Los Angeles, and that now spread across the U.S., aren’t “peaceful” as Governor Gavin Newsom and the CIA-installed Mayor, Karen Bass, say they are. The riots are an organized crime setup by George Soros and funded through the Indivisible Project. The group denies it, but Datarepublican has the receipts. Soros’ Open Society Foundation, which had access to over $260 million in USAID money, helped to foot the bill.

Thanks to research from Datarepublican, we can see clearly that this isn’t a handful of disgruntled illegal immigrants and their so-called supporters; these are paid militia, meant to harm America, which was clearly part of the Democrats' plan all along. They purposefully let millions of young men with rap sheets as long as your forearm into the country illegally with open borders, then unleashed hell so that they could guarantee a voter base. This unrest isn’t organic. They placed advertisements on Craigslist for rioters.

The WEF Puppets Are At It Again

It isn’t just Soros's $7.26 million in funding that is fueling the riots. “No Kings,” a reference to the planned nationwide event protesting Trump’s immigration policies, is also supported by the Clinton group, so that the co-founder of Indivisible Project, Leah Greenberg, whose parents worked for the Obamas, can organize total mayhem. The “No Kings” event is also promoted by the Walmart heiress, Christy Walton.

It’s as if the World Economic Forum (WEF) puppets and Deep State don’t even care if we know they’re all orchestrating this chaos.

They Planned It All

They’re currently dropping off bricks in Chicago, in the same way they did in LA. It’s no different than when Soros funded the Black Lives Matter “protests,” which caused entire cities to burn down, businesses to be looted, and irrevocable damage to entire towns in the billions. It’s the same playbook for Antifa, the Ferguson Riots, and now the scourge spreading across America. The billionaire psycho, George Soros, is behind it all.

Soros collaborated with the Nazis as a teenager. You can watch him talk about it openly.

Elon Musk said this of Soros in an interview, "George Soros is a systems hacker. He is a genius arbitrager. He figured out that you could leverage a small amount of money to create a non-profit then lobby politicians to send a ton of money to that non-profit so you can take what might be a $10M donation and leverage it into a $1B NGO."

"Then the government continues to fund it every year, and it will have a nice sounding name like 'The Institute for Peace,' but really it's a grafting machine."

To add to Musk’s observation, Soros turned USAID into his own personal printing machine to fund terrorism against the very people who pay him unwittingly. That’s the definition of a psychopath: lack of empathy, manipulation, lying, exploitative behaviors. Check. Check. Check.

The Clinton’s are no better. They got $85 million in USAID money to “help” Haiti, and pocketed 95% of the money for themselves. Their NGO was a money laundering shell.

And Christy Walton? Well, you can look up what Walmart has been up to for yourself. This definitely is not clean. This is what funds the riots – blood money from sex trafficking.

A Staged Crisis

As one X poster reveals:



“Los Angeles wasn’t just another protest spiraling into chaos, it was a calculated ambush. The LAPD confirmed what many suspected: this wasn’t spontaneous. A coordinated network of masked agitators, armed with bricks, hammers, and flashbangs, descended on LA like a military unit, part of a city-to-city operation. The LAPD revealed these aren’t locals but trained provocateurs waging psychological warfare, waving foreign flags, smashing property, and targeting ICE agents. Yet, Democrat leaders like Governor Gavin Newsom deflect, blaming Trump while refusing to condemn the violence or support law enforcement. As businesses burn and cities are hijacked, the media calls it “peaceful.” This isn’t a coincidence, it’s a staged crisis.”

Peace will only prevail when the truth is known widely. The riots are not about illegal immigration. They are about total control.