Taking Control Of Schools Again: Trump’s School Choice Revolution Has Arrived

TRUMP: “School choice scholarships so that you can send your child to a school that shares your values and you get tax credits."

There will be no more forcing kids to learn in schools that advocate for ideas foreign to your family or in environments that are tolerant of hate. True educational freedom is finally within reach.

Imagine starting each day knowing that your kid is learning in an environment that reflects your family’s core values. No indoctrination. No wasting taxpayer dollars supporting schools that reject your faith or heritage. President Trump has just made this vision into reality through his policies.

As recently stated, “School choice scholarships so that you can send your child to a school that shares your values and you get tax credits and all sorts of good things happening.” He went further by stating that he would take “action against anti-Semitic and anti-Christian bias in our institutions of higher learning.”

This represents a fundamental shift in authority. Rather than bureaucrats controlling your child’s education from afar as well as failing monopolies, control of your child’s education will belong directly to you (the parent).

Back in last July, Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill into law. This act initiated America’s first federal tax credit scholarship program. Families are eligible to receive up to $1,700 in tax credits for each year they donate to organizations that provide scholarships. Funds received from such donations can be used for private school tuition, homeschooling, tutoring, etc. The schools which no longer serve your children can now be escaped.

The program is getting underway. Republican Governors have chosen to opt-in to the program. Although some Democratic holdouts remain hesitant, the momentum appears to be building. In addition to encouraging states to join the program, Trump directed the Department of Education to assist states in transferring federal dollars to choice programs.

As a result, every baby born in the United States today is receiving a “Trump Account” which provides an expanded 529 savings plan option for K-12 education -- not just college. School choice is no longer merely a slogan; it is becoming a reality.

However, school choice is only one piece of the puzzle. Higher education has become a breeding ground for many of the worst forms of anti-American, anti-Jewish, and anti-Christian bigotry we’ve witnessed in years. Trump addresses this issue head-on.

He created task forces to combat anti-Semitism and to remove anti-Christian discrimination. The U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Justice have initiated investigations and filed lawsuits against elite universities such as Harvard.

These universities allowed hatred to develop while failing to protect their Jewish students. Double standards will come to an end. Universities that teach “diversity,” while tolerating open anti-Semitism and discriminating against Christians will now face tangible consequences -- including funding reductions and possible legal action.

American families endured a rigid, ideologically-driven system for far too long. For example, many public schools placed a greater emphasis on promoting gender confusion, racial grievances, and revised history than on reading, math, and basic civics. As a result, test scores plummeted. Instead of providing results, administrators lectured parents about “equity.”

Parents reached their limits.