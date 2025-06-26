In a Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruling on May 22, 2025, in Trump v. Wilcox, the court granted President Trump authority to remove heads of independent federal agencies without cause, based on Article II of the Constitution. This is huge. The Deep State can no longer control our government via their implanted spies, lackeys, and grifters.

The SCOTUS decision reverses limitations set by the 1935 Humphrey’s Executor ruling. It allowed agency heads to operate independently of the president, doing their own bidding, and ignoring not just the will of the people, but of a duly elected President.

A Return to Electoral Accountability

As the Federalist Society states,



“. . .[this ] decision also raised questions about the status of so-called “independent” federal agencies. Created in the Progressive era, independent agencies like the Board were supposed to hand policymaking responsibility to disinterested experts. But more recently, this faith in expertise has faded. Agencies have come under fire both for their lack of accountability and for their failure to deliver results. Politicians, academics, and even judges have called for a return to the classical model of administration, which is driven by elected officials. Wilcox’s termination could signal a return to that model: a step back from administrative government and a return to electoral accountability.”

Bad Actors in Bad Agencies

This has a huge impact on agencies like the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)m an independent agency established in 1935 under the national Labor and Relations Act (NLRA) meant to protect federal employee rights, and the Merit Systems Protection Board, which contain actors like Gwynne Wilcox and Cathy Harris, who are each accused of obstructing Trump’s orders.

The NLRA organizes collective bargaining, oversees union elections, and has a board elected by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Strangely enough, Gwynne Wilcox sued Trump after she was fired on January 27, 2025 saying that his firing violated the NLRA and Humphrey’s Executor. A court reinstated her, even though the president has rights under the very foundation of the agency’s board creation. Wilcox stated to the press that as the first black woman appointed to the NLRB, she has a unique perspective, but her perspective is installed by the far left, Democrats who have sold the country out to the Deep State.

Trump wasn’t without his ulterior motives, though. Due to existing vacancies in the NLRA, Wilcox's firing left the board with just two members, short of the quorum needed to adjudicate cases. With this move, Trump shut down the NLRB's operations so that they could no longer conduct lawfare.

Cathy Harris (MSPB) also sued Trump after she was fired, but the district court in D.C. reinstated her.

With inaction on key items in Trump’s agenda, like Pam Bondi ignoring Trump’s order to release the Epstein files, it is important to cull the Deep State actors, and give Trump the opportunity to fire whomever he wishes.

There are hidden bureaucracies in the U.S. just like there are in other countries. Accountability is required and the American people have had enough of lawfare, stolen elections, and staged riots, like those happening in LA. As Mike Netter accurately points out, the implications of this are seismic.

The Problem with Administrative Government and “Independent Agencies”

The “administrative state” in the U.S. government, given impotence to themselves via "independent agencies," is a significant challenge to a democratic republic, which is what America is.

Agencies like the Federal Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (just think of the ongoing battle between the SEC and major cryptocurrency companies like Ripple), or the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), wield substantial power, while having zero accountability to voters.

Unlike elected representatives, agency heads are typically appointed, not elected, and their bureaucratic structures insulate them from public influence. They are often lame-duck council members, board members, or patsies doing the work of the World Bank, United Nations, and other Deep State institutions, lacking legitimacy and responsiveness to voter needs.

Independent agencies were designed to handle complex, technical issues free from partisan interference, ensuring expertise and stability. However, this independence has morphed into unaccountability. Look at USAID as prime example, It was a money laundering scheme.

Agency leaders, often appointed for long terms, can pass regulations with the force of law with no direct congressional approval.

For instance, the CFPB’s funding bypasses Congress, drawing directly from the Federal Reserve. It hasn’t a single democratic checkbox to tick. Similarly, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) can shape internet policy with minimal public input, as seen in net neutrality debates, and their recent attempts to prevent I.C.E agents from locating illegal immigrants for deportation, and their ability to turn the other cheek as George Soros, a known billionaire rabble-rouser, purchased over 200 radio stations to control the nation’s narrative.

Governance should reflect the will of the people, not installed tyrants and thieves. The Supreme Court’s 1984 Chevron decision, though partially curtailed in 2024, long allowed agencies to interpret ambiguous laws, further extending their quasi-legislative power.

We don’t need a Communist-leaning, "fourth branch" of government. It’s not even Constitutional, as there is no separation of powers. It’s George Orwell’s 1984 all over again. Interesting that the SCOTUS’s chevron decision was the same year. Unchecked power will always act with unchecked will against the people.