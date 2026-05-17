Imagine this: a US Senator on foreign soil goes public with a hate-filled diatribe against the man millions just voted as president. Senator Chris Murphy did just that, and branded Donald Trump as a tyrant intent on destroying democracy itself.

According to Murphy, Donald Trump is the greatest threat America has faced since the Civil War.

Daugherty’s video (shared across X) captured Murphy’s lunatic tirade. There he stood, abroad, trashing the man the American people voted for in a landslide.

Demanding Trump’s immediate resignation, Daugherty nailed it – “This isn’t statesmanship… this is sabotage.”

So what drives a sitting senator to such desperation?

Murphy’s rant drips with panic. As trump prepares to assume the presidency after winning in a historic landslide, he represents everything that the elite fear: accountability, an America first stance, and an end to their endless wars and open Borders.

Murphy paints him as some apocalyptic figure.

Tyrant? That’s the man who created the strongest economy we’ve seen in decades before the Biden-Harris disaster?

Look at the timing of events. Trump assumes the presidency in January, equipped with a mandate from the American people to “drain the swamp.” Executive orders are forthcoming targeting the deep state rot that murphy and his cohorts have fostered for years.

Secure our border. Unleash energy independence. Crush inflation through tariffs on China.

Suddenly, a Democrat senator jet-sets overseas and drops this bombshell.

The dirty details of the vitriolic tirade are below for paid subscribers.