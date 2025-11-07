Stephen Miller is ANGRY. Democrat Mayors are Putting Americans in Jeopardy

To the mayor of all these Democrat cities like Chicago: what you are doing to your own citizens is EVIL. Subjecting your own citizens to this constant bloodbath and then rejoicing in it is EVIL. And you should praise God every single day that President Trump is in the White House.
Real Donald Trump is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
JD Vance: “Why are Democrat Governors doing everything in their power to make crime easier to do in their cities?”
“It shows a real sickness in the head!”