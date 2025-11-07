Real Donald Trump

Stephen Miller is ANGRY. Democrat Mayors are Putting Americans in Jeopardy

Nov 07, 2025

To the mayor of all these Democrat cities like Chicago: what you are doing to your own citizens is EVIL. Subjecting your own citizens to this constant bloodbath and then rejoicing in it is EVIL. And you should praise God every single day that President Trump is in the White House.

JD Vance: “Why are Democrat Governors doing everything in their power to make crime easier to do in their cities?”

“It shows a real sickness in the head!”

