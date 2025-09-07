Stephen Miller: "You won't get an ounce of sympathy from this administration"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:002023Stephen Miller: "You won't get an ounce of sympathy from this administration"Deport them all. Sep 07, 20252023ShareReal Donald Trump is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksReal Donald TrumpSubscribeRecent PostsTRUMP: "The greatest and most beautiful fighter jet ever made —— F-22 Raptor!"Sep 5Trump's National Guard saved DC. America needs this in more cities.Sep 3Crypto Will Revolutionize the WorldSep 1Trump is Crushing the Left and They Can't Do ANYTHING About ItAug 29Trump is the Funniest President in American History! Aug 27HOMAN: I Don't Care What the "Former First Drug Addict Thinks"Aug 25Trump Knows Israel and America MUST TRIUMPH Over TerrorismAug 23