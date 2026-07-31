Real Deal Donald Trump

Real Deal Donald Trump

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JD's avatar
JD
15h

Thank you Trump and the people working for him!!!!

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Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
12h

One of the many America first Domestic promises kept. Thank you. :)

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