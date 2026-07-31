Forty two billion dollars. That’s how much money Trump’s Medicare fraud crackdown saved American taxpayers in a single fiscal year, and it’s the highest number ever recorded in the program’s history.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who runs the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, laid out the numbers this month alongside Deputy Administrator Kimberly Brandt. Medicare savings from preventing fraud, waste, and abuse hit that record forty two billion dollar mark in fiscal year 2025, an almost sixty percent jump over the previous year. That’s not a modest improvement. That’s an entire industry of thieves getting caught at a scale nobody has managed before.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche made the administration’s intentions crystal clear when announcing charges against hundreds of fraud defendants earlier this summer. He said plainly, “This is just the beginning. Fraudsters can no longer rip off American taxpayers.” That’s not a soundbite crafted by a communications team. That’s a warning shot aimed directly at every criminal network still operating in the shadows of Medicare and Medicaid.

How many more billions were quietly disappearing every single year before someone finally decided to count them?

The Transplant Scheme That Should Make You Furious

One story from this crackdown deserves special attention. Medicare claims for tissue and organ transplants, known as allografts, exploded from two hundred million dollars in 2019 to fourteen point four billion dollars in 2025. That’s a seven thousand one hundred percent increase in just six years.

Since March, CMS has denied ninety six percent of the allograft claims flagged during its review. Investigators identified forty two hundred potentially fraudulent claims totaling two hundred twenty four million dollars just through May, uncovering schemes involving equipment that was never medically necessary, never actually ordered, or in some cases never even delivered to a real patient.

The consequences didn’t stop at denied claims either. CMS suspended payments to one hundred two suppliers outright and revoked billing privileges entirely for another seven hundred twenty five suppliers, a group that had accounted for over eight and a half percent of all Medicare funded durable medical equipment in 2025. A spokesperson for Vice President Vance’s office summed it up plainly, saying the task force has effectively wiped out durable medical equipment fraud in America in just six months.

Isn’t it remarkable how fast fraud disappears the moment someone actually starts checking the claims?

This Isn’t Slowing Down, It’s Expanding

Trump’s anti fraud effort keeps widening its reach with each passing month. The administration launched a formal Medicaid probe in New York, adding to an already growing list of states facing serious scrutiny over how they’ve been managing federal healthcare dollars.

The Treasury Department joined the fight too, with Secretary Scott Bessent’s team issuing a formal advisory urging financial institutions to stay alert for fraud schemes specifically targeting Medicare and Medicaid. Bessent didn’t mince words about the stakes involved, stating plainly that Trump has been clear Americans have a right to know their tax dollars aren’t being used to commit fraud.

Congress is getting in on the effort as well. The House passed the Stopping Fraudulent Payments Act in June, legislation specifically designed to strengthen oversight of federal payments and close the gaps that let criminal networks exploit these programs for years without consequence.

The Doubters Keep Getting Proven Wrong

Critics tried to dismiss this entire crackdown as political theater when it first launched, insisting Trump’s team was simply targeting Democrat led states to score cheap points. The numbers tell a different story entirely. A record forty five states and territories participated in this year’s National Health Care Fraud Takedown, working alongside federal investigators regardless of who runs their state government.

Here’s the sharp truth nobody wants to admit. Every single dollar recovered in this crackdown was money that had already been stolen from programs meant to protect seniors, children, and the disabled. Forty two billion dollars didn’t disappear into some bureaucratic void this year. It stayed exactly where it belonged, because an administration finally had the will to go get it back.

How much longer would Americans have kept footing the bill for an industry of fraudsters if nobody had bothered to add up the damage? Trump’s team just did the math, and the number is staggering enough to make every taxpayer furious about how long this went unchecked before anyone stepped in.