Real Deal Donald Trump

Real Deal Donald Trump

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
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​They discuss about deploying regular military—Army, Navy, and Marines. We stood shoulder to shoulder with those same brave soldiers in the dust of Kandahar and Kabul. But the leaders in Washington did not use this massive military power to protect their loyal partners from the enemy. They only want to use their soldiers for political fights at home, while they abandoned their honor in the battlefield

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