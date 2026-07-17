Democrats celebrated too early. The Supreme Court ruling that stopped Trump from federalizing the Illinois National Guard wasn’t the knockout blow Governor Pritzker keeps claiming it was. It was a technicality, and buried inside the very ruling Democrats are cheering sits the roadmap for exactly what comes next.

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The Court’s reasoning in December was narrow and specific. Trump couldn’t federalize the Guard under the statute he invoked because that law only kicks in once the president has already shown he’s unable to execute federal law using the regular military. Not the National Guard. The regular military. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines.

That’s not a door closing. That’s a door the Court just pointed straight at.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh made the point explicitly in his concurrence, going out of his way to underscore that Trump retains other legal options to protect federal personnel and property, including deployment of the regular armed forces. Even in a ruling that went against the administration, a sitting justice took the time to spell out exactly which branch of the military remains fully available.

Why does that detail keep getting buried in the coverage?

Because it complicates the victory lap. Illinois and Chicago spent months in court arguing Trump had no authority to send troops into their state, and on paper, they won. But the legal fight was never really about whether troops could be sent. It was about which troops, under which statute. Trump already demonstrated in Los Angeles earlier this year exactly how that distinction plays out in practice. When he federalized California’s Guard for the LA deployment, he simultaneously sent hundreds of Marines alongside them, using a separate legal authority the courts haven’t blocked.

Chicago has been anything but calm during this fight. Federal agents conducting Operation Midway Blitz faced sustained protests outside the ICE facility in Broadview, with clashes escalating to the point where agents used tear gas on crowds gathered there. Trump has repeatedly described the city as a war zone, and regardless of how Pritzker wants to frame the underlying causes, federal personnel enforcing federal law were operating under real, documented hostility from crowds determined to obstruct them.

Isn’t protecting federal officers doing federal jobs exactly the kind of scenario the military exists to backstop when local politicians refuse to?

That’s precisely the gap conservatives are now pointing to. Pritzker can block a National Guard federalization built on a specific statutory trigger. He has far less ground to stand on if Trump moves regular Marine units into a support and protection role for federal agents, the same model already tested and left standing in Los Angeles. The Posse Comitatus Act limits direct military law enforcement, but protecting federal buildings and federal personnel from violent obstruction isn’t the same thing as Marines making arrests on a street corner, and the administration’s lawyers know that distinction matters.

Enough talk. That’s the sentiment building across conservative media, and it’s hard to argue with the logic. Federal agents have been tear gassed. Federal facilities have been targeted. A state government has spent months in court blocking every tool the administration tried to use to protect its own personnel doing lawful federal work. At some point, the question stops being whether the administration has the authority to protect its people and starts being why it hasn’t already used the one branch of the military the Supreme Court itself just confirmed remains available.

Pritzker calls any of this authoritarianism. Somehow protecting ICE agents from being gassed and having their facility besieged for months doesn’t register as anything more urgent than a talking point in his press releases.

The National Guard fight is over, at least for now. But Democrats declaring total victory are reading half a ruling. The other half, the half a Supreme Court justice bothered to write down in his own words, says the regular military remains exactly where it’s always been. Available, lawful, and waiting on a decision the administration hasn’t fully made yet.

Time for action, indeed.