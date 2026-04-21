The Iranian People LOVE Trump. Don’t Listen to the Lamestream Media.

Turn on the lamestream media and you might soon feel as though you are occupying a different branch of the multiverse. The talking heads on TV are obsessed with portraying President Trump’s liberation of the Iranian people as an

What’s the reality of the situation?

Trump is liberating an oppressed people.

In particular, Trump’s decision to remove the Iranian regime is liberating the country’s women who’ve been treated like prisoners.

Iranians are More Trustworthy Than American News

When it comes to foreign affairs, it’s best to listen to those who live in distant lands instead of news personalities. Political pundits and news analysts speak through politically correct filters.

What’s filtered?

Accuracy and truth.

To find out what’s really happening, you need to listen to those on the ground. In other words, we should base our opinions of Trump’s actions on the words of Iranians.

“The oppression that has been going on is of the likes of Stalin and Hitler. It is the stuff of storybooks. Many Iranians are actually happy about the Islamic Republic being weakened. I unfortunately experienced the oppression firsthand through the early ‘80s, which was some of the toughest times. Mass murders, mass executions. Very, very oppressive laws, especially against women and minorities.” - Simone Derayeh, former Iran resident

The people of Iran are loud and clear about their support for Trump’s forceful regime change.

Though Iran might not become a democracy in the near future, Trump is planting the seeds of change.

That change includes reversing the oppression against women that has occurred since Iran’s 1979 revolution.

President Trump is Carving out a Pathway to Prosperity

If Trump didn’t interfere in Iran, it would have regressed into an even more oppressive prison colony.

The country would have become a dystopia that builds weapons of mass destruction and aims them directly at the United States.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime. A vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world.” – President Trump

Bombing the country’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, puts Iran on a track toward progress and prosperity. Granted, there’s a slim chance Khamenei’s successor is even more oppressive.

What’s Trump’s solution if Khamenei’s successor is equally evil?

Elimination.

President Trump will likely continue removing oppressive Iranian leaders until the country installs a figurehead who supports human rights.

Though Iran might not ever become a democracy, it should not be allowed to violate human rights. In addition to oppressing women, the Iranian government also killed 7,000 innocent people who protested Khamenei’s regime.

“I Love Trump!”

It’s a quote our mainstream media doesn’t want you to hear. It’s also a quote from countless liberated Iranians.

Some students have been recorded chanting “I love Trump!” after the country’s bombing.

Thanks to the United States, the Iranian people are finally being liberated after nearly half a century of oppression.

“No negotiation, no appeasement will bring an end this war. Only with removing this regime from Iran will bring peace and prosperity.” - Elham Yaghoubian, Iranian political activist

The burden of establishing a democracy is now on the Iranian people. Trump did his part by removing their despotic dictator.

“We’ve already won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough,” Trump told the crowd, which responded with applause. We go forward more determined than ever to achieve ultimate victory that will end this long-running danger once and for all.” - Trump

At a bare minimum, Khamenei’s successor will be incentivized to support human rights.

Why?

Because he knows Trump will use American military might to remove him from power if he abuses human rights.

Trump’s Focus? Improving the Human Condition

Manmade structures can be rebuilt. Once a life is lost, it is gone forever.

Iranians will soon rebuild roads, buildings, and infrastructure damaged during the bombing campaign. They’ll do it with smiles on their faces.

For what reason?

Hope.

President Trump has renewed the Iranian people’s spirit when terminating their authoritarian leader. For that, they will be eternally thankful.