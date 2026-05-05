Tariff refunds coming to businesses. Up to $166 billion in tariffs paid to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) since President Trump’s 2018 tariff policies will be refunded to importers following a recent Supreme Court decision declaring those tariffs illegal.

More than 330,000 companies have registered to receive their shares of the money, including interest.

Imagine working at factories in the Rust Belt, or steelworkers returning to work, all because of tariffs that put pressure on foreign dumping. That is how it was during the Trump Era.

According to the Kobeissi Letter on X, the federal government is preparing to send massive checks back to importers reversing many of the gains that were won through the tariffs.

President Trump’s tariffs were not a wild card. The tariffs were created to punish countries engaging in unfair trade practices, particularly China, which had been decimating America’s manufacturing base for decades.

Under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, a president has the authority to impose duties on foreign goods that pose a threat to national security. Cheap steel and aluminum dumped into the United States market led to the imposition of tariffs by President Trump in 2018: 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum from major offending nations.

The results speak for themselves. Domestic steel production increased by 8% in the first year of tariffs being imposed. And by 2019, over 80,000 manufacturing jobs were restored. Money from tariffs also flowed into the Treasury Department, providing funds for various things such as building infrastructure projects and reducing the budget deficit.

Those opposing the tariffs complained about higher costs for consumers. However, according to an Economic Policy Institute study, there was virtually no increase in consumer prices due to tariffs; while creating revenue and revitalizing U.S. industry.

President Trump challenged globalist ideology that treated America like a doormat.

And then the litigation began. Companies importing goods cried foul, claiming President Trump exceeded his authority. Litigation went back and forth for years. Then came the recent Supreme Court ruling that deemed tariffs unconstitutional.

The Kobeissi letter highlights the magnitude of the situation: refunds could reach $166 billion and with accumulated interest over five years. Taxpayer dollars will flow back to those benefiting from undercutting American workers.

Now, what happens when these refunds arrive?

It’s the most important question facing the Trump administration. The answer is detailed below for paid subscribers.