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They shot him in Butler Pennsylvania and he raised his fist.

They indicted him 91 times and he won 312 electoral votes.

They impeached him twice and he came back stronger both times.

They weaponized the FBI, the DOJ, the CIA, and the entire intelligence apparatus of the United States government against one man and his movement. They manufactured the Russia hoax. They fabricated the Ukraine impeachment. They tried lawfare, character assassination, and two assassination attempts.

And while all of that was happening the RINOs inside his own party were working against him too. The ones who took his endorsement and then voted to impeach him. The ones who smiled at rallies and then funded the uniparty agenda with his own voters money. The ones who thought the base would never figure it out.

They figured it out.

Trump is now methodically going through the Republican Party and removing every backstabber one primary at a time. Four wins in four weeks. Massie gone. Cornyn facing Paxton. Indiana state senators who crossed him defeated. The message to every remaining RINO in Washington is simple. Get right or get out.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court stripped activist judges of their nationwide injunction weapon. The border is controlled. Fentanyl deaths are dropping. Energy production is at record levels. The manufacturing base is coming back. 365 wins in his first 365 days back in office.

This newsletter has covered all of it without corporate filters and without donor strings pulling the story in a direction that protects the people who tried to stop him.

Today is May 31st. The 47% off sale ends at midnight tonight because 47 is his number and he earned it the hard way.

Subscribe before midnight.

They tried everything. The RINOs tried everything. None of it was enough.

Get 47% off for 1 year