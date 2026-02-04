Real Donald Trump

Real Donald Trump

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

This old video shows Trump's true nature

Trump: " I am your voice"
Feb 04, 2026

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Right Flank · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture