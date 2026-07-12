Long before border walls became a campaign slogan, Thomas Sowell was already making the case that open borders don’t just strain a country’s resources. They erode the very thing holding it together.

Paid subscribers get access to the full archive and early releases.

In an old interview that’s been circulating again, Sowell pushed back against an interviewer pressing him on why America shouldn’t simply open its border with Mexico. His answer wasn’t about walls or enforcement mechanisms. It was about something far more basic. A country gets to decide who becomes part of it, the same way an employer gets to decide who’s actually qualified for a job, rather than handing the decision over to whoever shows up first and pushes hardest to get in.

Sowell put it plainly in his writing around that same period. Unity and patriotism are not luxuries, he wrote. Survival in an international jungle depends on them. What are dangerous luxuries are the open borders that erode national solidarity.

Why does that argument sound almost prophetic decades later?

Because Sowell wasn’t describing a hypothetical. He was describing exactly the trajectory the United States found itself on for years afterward, one where border enforcement became optional, where catch and release turned into federal policy, and where the debate over immigration stopped being about who gets to come in and started being about whether the country had any right to ask the question at all.

Sowell rejected the idea outright that a nation is simply a collection of whoever happens to be residing within its borders at a given moment. A nation, he argued, needs something to actually unite the people inside it, or it risks the kind of internal fracturing and Balkanization that’s torn apart other countries around the world. He wasn’t being abstract about this either. He pointed directly at Hillary Clinton’s leaked comments expressing support for open borders, noting how congenial the idea sounds to elites who think of themselves as citizens of the world, and how impossible it actually is to let everyone in and have the country still remain the country people wanted to immigrate to in the first place.

That’s the paradox open borders advocates rarely address. The reason so many people around the world want to come to America isn’t the land or the climate. It’s the culture, the institutions, and the rule of law that built the place worth immigrating to. Erase the ability to control who enters and in what numbers, and you start eroding the very thing that made the destination desirable to begin with.

Isn’t that exactly what the years of uncontrolled crossings ended up proving?

Fast forward to today, and the numbers tell a story Sowell would recognize immediately. Border Patrol encounters at the southwest border have fallen to their lowest level in more than fifty years, according to Pew Research Center’s analysis of federal data. Southwest border apprehensions have run as much as ninety six percent lower than the previous administration’s monthly average. The Department of Homeland Security has now logged more than a full year of zero releases at the border, meaning the era of catch and release, the exact policy failure that turned Sowell’s warnings into daily headlines, is over.

Compare nine months under the current border policy to a single month under the prior approach. Just over 106,000 total enforcement encounters across nine months, against a monthly average of over 155,000 encounters under the previous administration. That’s not an incremental improvement. That’s an entirely different governing philosophy, one built around exactly the premise Sowell was arguing for decades before it became policy.

Sowell never had the luxury of pointing to numbers like these when he made his case. He was arguing on principle, against interviewers and elites who treated the idea of a controlled, selective immigration system as somehow backward or cruel. He argued it anyway, using the same logic any employer uses when filling a position. You don’t hand the job to whoever’s willing to show up first. You find the right people, through the right process, and you protect the integrity of the system that makes the opportunity worth having in the first place.

Trump’s border policy didn’t invent that argument. It executed it, decades after Sowell first laid out the reasoning on television to an interviewer who clearly expected him to agree that open borders were simply the compassionate, inevitable choice.

They weren’t inevitable. They were a policy decision, reversible the moment a different set of leaders decided reversing it was worth doing.