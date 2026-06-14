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He grew up to become the most investigated, most indicted, most attacked, most impeached, and most relentlessly persecuted president in American history. He also grew up to win the presidency twice, survive two assassination attempts, and preside over the most aggressive purge of the Republican establishment in living memory.

The RINOs thought they could outlast him. They were wrong.

In the last month alone Trump has knocked out four establishment Republicans in primaries. Thomas Massie gone. John Cornyn facing the fight of his political life against Trump-backed Ken Paxton in Texas. Five Indiana state senators who crossed him defeated in a single night. The message to every remaining fake conservative in Washington is simple. Get right or get out.

This is what the base has been waiting for since 2016. Not a president who talks about draining the swamp and then fills his cabinet with the same people who built it. A president who is systematically removing every backstabber one primary at a time and replacing them with people who actually mean what they say.

We love America so much that today on Trump’s 80th birthday we are doing something we have never done before.

80% off paid subscriptions through July 4th. Not a typo. Eighty percent.

Because the greatest country in human history and the greatest political comeback in American history deserve to be celebrated together.

Subscribe now and lock in 80% off through the 250th birthday of the nation Trump refused to stop fighting for.

Get 80% off for 1 year