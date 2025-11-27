Real Donald Trump

Trump considers pardoning a couple of real jive turkeys

Chuck and Nancy didn't stand a chance
Nov 27, 2025

Have the happiest of Thanksgivings with family and friends today!

Hearts and prayers for everyone who's unable to spend the day with family.

