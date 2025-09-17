Trump DESTROYS Newsom: "He's an Incompetent Guy"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00491310Trump DESTROYS Newsom: "He's an Incompetent Guy" Sep 17, 2025491310Share"I know Gavin very well. He's an incompetent guy with a good line of bullshit” - Donald J Trump. Real Donald Trump is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksReal Donald TrumpSubscribeRecent PostsThere is No Democrat Party Right NowSep 13Trump Tells the Truth About H-1B VisasSep 9Stephen Miller: "You won't get an ounce of sympathy from this administration"Sep 7TRUMP: "The greatest and most beautiful fighter jet ever made —— F-22 Raptor!"Sep 5Trump's National Guard saved DC. America needs this in more cities.Sep 3Crypto Will Revolutionize the WorldSep 1Trump is Crushing the Left and They Can't Do ANYTHING About ItAug 29