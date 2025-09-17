Real Donald Trump

Real Donald Trump

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
13
10

Trump DESTROYS Newsom: "He's an Incompetent Guy"

Sep 17, 2025
13
10
Share

"I know Gavin very well. He's an incompetent guy with a good line of bullshit” - Donald J Trump.

Real Donald Trump is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture