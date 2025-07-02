Trump Getting to the Bottom of Rigged 2020 Presidential Election
Fraudsters need to go to prison
Several years have passed since 2020; yet this country never truly learned what caused and allowed a rigged presidential race to happen. On Election Night, all signs indicated that Trump would remain in the White House to serve a second term.
Yet, in the dead of night, Democrats flipped the script and quite literally stole the race. Tons of ballots for Joe Biden mysteriously appeared, while pro Trump votes landed in dumpsters and drains across the country.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Real Donald Trump to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.