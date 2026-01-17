Trump is funnier than Jimmy Kimmel could ever dream of being

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:007815Trump is funnier than Jimmy Kimmel could ever dream of beingJan 17, 20267815ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksReal Donald TrumpSubscribeRecent PostsVenezuelans Love President Trump For Taking Down Maduro13 hrs agoBarack Obama is a traitor to the United StatesJan 6Trump brings some cute kids into the office to give them giftsDec 25, 2025Trump reaffirms right to prayer in schoolsDec 23, 2025Trump: "You don't hear about anti-Christian."Dec 15, 2025White House creates a trump montage to Troll BlueskyDec 8, 2025TRUMP: "Radical left rhetoric" is responsible for the rise in political violenceNov 30, 2025