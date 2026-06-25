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The president of the United States is openly and unapologetically centering his administration around Christian values. Prayer at the White House. A national day of rededication on the National Mall that drew thousands. An executive order fast tracking psychedelic therapies for veterans because human suffering matters and the VA’s pill mill approach was not working. A crackdown on fraud stealing billions from Medicaid, Medicare, and hospice programs because taxpayer money belongs to the people who earned it.

This is not the Republican Party of consultant-approved messaging and carefully worded non-answers. This is a president who says what he means, does what he says, and does not apologize for believing that America was built on something worth protecting.

The left spent years telling Americans that patriotism was suspect, that faith was dangerous, and that the founding was something to be ashamed of. Trump spent his entire political career saying the opposite and now he is proving it from the Oval Office with results that his enemies cannot explain away.

Billions recovered from fraud. The border controlled. Fentanyl deaths dropping. RINOs losing primaries. A national revival happening in real time.

We love America so much we are still offering 80% off paid subscriptions through July 4th.

Because this moment deserves to be covered and this newsletter exists to cover it.

Subscribe now before the birthday sale ends on the 250th anniversary of the greatest nation on earth.

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