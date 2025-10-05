Real Donald Trump

Real Donald Trump

Trump Just Dropped the Hammer of Truth on Democrats

Oct 05, 2025
"I could say that we're going to lower your taxes by 50%, we're going to guarantee you free cities, safe cities, nobody will get touched, m*lested, beat up, SH0T in the head, we're going to give you the greatest country ever - we need your vote. And the [Democrats] WON'T VOTE. And they do it in unison."

"The only thing they do good is cheat in elections and unite. You know why they unite? Not because they're good or loyal people, they unite because they're afraid."

